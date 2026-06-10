Fiber

Fiber Internet Companies to Reduce Prices Amid General U.S. Inflation

Wire 3 and NEK Broadband will offer discounted plans to internet users.

Abby Larkin

Abby Larkin

2 min read
Fiber Internet Companies to Reduce Prices Amid General U.S. Inflation
Photo of NEK Executive Director Christa Shute (left) speaking with Jenille Smith of CV Fiber (right) during a meeting with USDA in March 2023, from USDA.gov

WASHINGTON, June 10, 2026 – As costs continue to rise across the U.S., two fiber internet companies are lowering their prices to make high-speed internet more affordable.

Wire 3, a Florida-based internet provider, and NEK Broadband, a Vermont-based internet provider, are reducing prices to create budget-friendly options. The two plans offer no contract and no hidden fees, with fiber-optic infrastructure.

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Fiber Florida Vermont NEK Broadband Wire 3 Jai Ramachandran Christa Shute BEAD

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