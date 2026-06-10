Fiber Internet Companies to Reduce Prices Amid General U.S. Inflation
Wire 3 and NEK Broadband will offer discounted plans to internet users.
Abby Larkin
— 2 min read
WASHINGTON, June 10, 2026 – As costs continue to rise across the U.S., two fiber internet companies are lowering their prices to make high-speed internet more affordable.
Wire 3, a Florida-based internet provider, and NEK Broadband, a Vermont-based internet provider, are reducing prices to create budget-friendly options. The two plans offer no contract and no hidden fees, with fiber-optic infrastructure.
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