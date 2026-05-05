Former GOP Presidential Hopeful Steve Forbes Hammers Critics of the Nexstar-TEGNA Merger

💡 ■ Ookla: Starlink’s Broadband Performance Surged in 2025 ■ Brad Moline Stepping Down as CEO of ALLO Fiber ■ Carr: ‘Operation Clean Carts’ Drives 3M Banned Devices from Online Retail Sites ■ Nexstar Asks Supreme Court to Overturn Antitrust Ruling Won by DIRECTV ■ Maui Is Fully Fiber, Hawaiian Telcom Says ■ Thune-Luján Bill Would Require NTIA to Create BEAD Performance Dashboard ■ Texas Homeowners Sue SpaceX over Sonic Booms from Rocket Launches ■ Michigan Senate Would Impose Age ID to Shield Kids from ‘Addictive’ Social Media ■ Mystery Unresolved Regarding Departure of Nebraska’s Top Broadband Official ■ Amazon Opens Massive Internal Supply Chain to Outside Firms ■ IQ Fiber Rolls Out 100% Fiber Optic Network in Pinellas County, Fla. ■ GCI Helps Alaska Address Nation-Leading Suicide Rate ■ People: CCIA Promotes McMillan, Kappler

Merger: State regulators are fighting the wrong battle by trying to block Nexstar Media Group’s proposed acquisition of fellow TV station owner TEGNA, former Republican presidential hopeful Steve Forbes argued in a May 4 Fox News column. Forbes, chairman and editor‑in‑chief of Forbes Media, argued the combined company would have the scale needed to compete with global platforms such as Google, Meta, Netflix and Amazon. Blocking the deal, he wrote, would “weaken local newsrooms precisely when they need muscle,” undermining the journalism communities rely on for emergencies, accountability, and civic life. “This is not just another media merger. It is a test of whether policymakers understand the real economy — or whether they remain trapped in a regulatory museum, polishing rules written for a media world that no longer exists,” Forbes said. Forbes, 78, ran for the GOP presidential nomination in 1996 and 2000 as a strong proponent of a flat federal income tax. (More after paywall)

Steve Forbes, chairman and editor‑in‑chief of Forbes Media