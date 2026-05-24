Space

China Launches Shenzhou 23 Spacecraft with 1 of 3 Astronauts Set for Yearlong Stay

One astronaut is set to stay in space for a year to explore long-duration spaceflights. China aims to send a crewed mission to the Moon by 2030.

Associated Press

Associated Press

1 min read
China Launches Shenzhou 23 Spacecraft with 1 of 3 Astronauts Set for Yearlong Stay
Photo of the Shenzhou-23 manned mission launching from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in Jiuquan, northwestern China on Sunday, May 24, 2026, by Ng Han Guan/AP

JIUQUAN, China, May 24, 2026 (AP) — China launched the Shenzhou 23 spacecraft Sunday night with three astronauts heading to its space station, including one set to stay in space for a year.

The spacecraft blasted off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwestern China. The much-anticipated launch comes as China prepares for its first crewed lunar landing by 2030.

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Space China Shenzhou 23 Li Jiaying Lai Ka-ying Zhang Zhiyuan Zhu Yangzhu Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center AP

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