China Launches Shenzhou 23 Spacecraft with 1 of 3 Astronauts Set for Yearlong Stay
One astronaut is set to stay in space for a year to explore long-duration spaceflights. China aims to send a crewed mission to the Moon by 2030.
One astronaut is set to stay in space for a year to explore long-duration spaceflights. China aims to send a crewed mission to the Moon by 2030.
The rocket blasted off from the southern tip of Texas on Friday, carrying 20 mock Starlink satellites on a test flight extending halfway around the world.
Industry filings to the FCC offer competing views on whether consumers are benefiting from broadband competition.
Legislation would create a nonprofit to fund digital literacy and broadband adoption nationwide.