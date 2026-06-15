Data Center Pushback Hit Record Levels in Early 2026, Report Says
Opposition delayed or blocked at least $130 billion in projects in Q1
Opposition delayed or blocked at least $130 billion in projects in Q1
FCC is considering revocation of states’ jurisdiction over pole attachments
FCC reduced projected demand by $125 million, but the assessment rate still reached an all-time high.
The court preserved the agency’s power to issue fines, but said those forfeiture orders were nonbinding.
The Montana-based provider failed to respond to requests tied to suspected illegal robocalls, the agency said.