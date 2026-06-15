Data Center

Data Center Pushback Hit Record Levels in Early 2026, Report Says

Opposition delayed or blocked at least $130 billion in projects in Q1

Zach Stark

Zach Stark

1 min read
Data Center Pushback Hit Record Levels in Early 2026, Report Says
Protestors hold signs outside a planning commission meeting that will consider an ordinance regulating data centers in Nashville, Tenn., by George Walker IV/AP.

WASHINGTON, June 15, 2026 – Data center developers are learning that local opposition can move almost as fast as AI investment. 

Community opposition to data centers surged to record levels in the first quarter of 2026, delaying or blocking at least 75 projects worth about $130 billion, according to a new Data Center Watch report

CTA Image

Learn about America250 / Telecom150

Learn about America250 / Telecom150
Post tagged in
Data Center Janet Mills Tom Cotton Chris Wright AI moratorium

Read more

Popular Tags

Industry Lawyer: ISPs Should Keep a Close Eye on FCC’s State Pole Review FCC Broadband Breakfast to Mark America250 With Telecom150, a Series on American Telecom Broadband's Impact Industry Lawyer: ISPs Should Keep a Close Eye on FCC’s State Pole Review BEAD NTIA Clears Study Plans for 4.4 GHz Band NTIA Amazon, Corning Reach Multibillion-Dollar Fiber Deal Infrastructure Rural Carriers, Consumer Groups Want Verizon-Array Spectrum Deal Reviewed AT&T