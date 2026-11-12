GCI Completes Acquisition of Quintillion
GCI says the deal will improve network reliability and restoration across Alaska
Akshaya Krishnan
— 2 min read
WASHINGTON, Nov. 12, 2026 – GCI has completed its $310 million acquisition of Alaska fiber provider Quintillion, bringing the companies’ networks under a single Alaska-based operating framework, the company announced Nov. 11.
The transaction combines Quintillion’s more than 1,800 miles of subsea and terrestrial fiber with approximately 1,500 miles of planned expansion and GCI’s statewide communications network.
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