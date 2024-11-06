Sign in Subscribe
GOP House Commerce Chair Wants Agencies to Pump the Brakes After Trump Victory

Republicans have vocally opposed major Biden FCC rulemakings.

WASHINGTON, Nov. 6, 2024 – The GOP chair of the House Commerce Committee wasted no time asking federal agencies, including the Federal Communications Commission, to pump the brakes after Donald Trump won the presidential election.

In light of those results, “the FCC should immediately stop work on any partisan or controversial item under consideration, consistent with applicable law and regulation,” Committee Chair Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., wrote in a Wednesday letter to FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel.

Rodgers has been vocally opposed to many Biden FCC actions, including rules on net neutrality rules, digital discrimination, and data breaches. But those flagship rulemakings are already done, having passed along party lines. Telecom companies are now fighting to axe each of the three rules in court.

