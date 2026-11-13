GOP Sen. Ernst Takes a Final Shot at Wasteful BEAD Spending

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BEAD: Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, is pressing NTIA to ensure billions in savings from the BEAD program are spent on connecting unserved locations rather than non-deployment activities. In a letter today to NTIA Administrator Arielle Roth, Ernst praised the agency’s implementation of Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick’s Benefit of the Bargain reforms to the BEAD program, which she said are projected to save about $21 billion. She said the changes refocus the program on its statutory mission of deploying broadband infrastructure.

“Federal dollars should not be going to build out infrastructure where states have already committed to doing the same thing!” Ernst wrote, referring to NTIA efforts to remove locations already covered by state-enforceable commitments or planned service from BEAD eligibility. (More after paywall)

Retiring Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa