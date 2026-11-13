GOP Sen. Ernst Takes a Final Shot at Wasteful BEAD Spending
Retiring Iowa Republican says, ‘federal funds must be tied to specific, auditable deliverables that directly advance the connection of unserved locations to broadband’
Retiring Iowa Republican says, ‘federal funds must be tied to specific, auditable deliverables that directly advance the connection of unserved locations to broadband’
Nvidia’s rivals Broadcom, Intel and AMD saw their shares advance Thursday following Huang’s departure
The suit alleges that the tech giants can't prevent their creations from causing 'catastrophic' harm, and violates California law
Broadband offices will have about three months to field and adjudicate challenges
Congress approved six measures addressing nuclear fuel production, licensing and federal oversight