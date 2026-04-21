Policyband

Gray Media Accuses DISH of Providing TV Signals without Authorization

In an FCC complaint, Gray said a senior executive claimed he discovered the alleged violation while staying at Hotel Cleo in Knoxville, Tenn.

Ted Hearn

Ted Hearn

9 min read
Gray Media Accuses DISH of Providing TV Signals without Authorization
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Retrans: Gray Media says DISH Network is illegally retransmitting one of its stations through a hotel‑TV system the company controls. In a detailed complaint filed with the FCC on April 15, Gray alleged that DISH Network is continuing to deliver the signal of WVLT‑TV (CBS) in Knoxville – and other Gray stations – through its SMARTBOX commercial distribution platform even though the companies’ retransmission‑consent agreement expired March 10. Gray says Robert J. Folliard III, the company’s senior vice president for government relations and distribution, confirmed the unauthorized carriage during a March stay at Hotel Cleo in Knoxville, where DISH provides the video service. (More after paywall)

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