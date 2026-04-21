Gray Media Accuses DISH of Providing TV Signals without Authorization

💡 ■ Trusty Questions Need for NFL Antitrust Exemption in SBA ■ Departing CEO Tim Cook Built Apple into a $4 Trillion Colossus ■ SIA Leader Stroup Warns Congress about China’s LEO Ambitions ■ Joel Thayer Concerned about Google’s Growing Video Dominance ■ AST SpaceMobile Loses Satellite Launched by Blue Origin ■ Lawmakers Offer Bill to Update Closed Captioning Laws ■ Retailing Association Says Onshoring Call Centers Not ‘Pro-Consumer’ ■ Seattle Mayor Hints at Data Center Moratorium in the City ■ Ookla: Starlink Mobile Driving D2D Growth ■ Children’s Defense Fund Enters BEAD Funding Battle in Mississippi

Retrans: Gray Media says DISH Network is illegally retransmitting one of its stations through a hotel‑TV system the company controls. In a detailed complaint filed with the FCC on April 15, Gray alleged that DISH Network is continuing to deliver the signal of WVLT‑TV (CBS) in Knoxville – and other Gray stations – through its SMARTBOX commercial distribution platform even though the companies’ retransmission‑consent agreement expired March 10. Gray says Robert J. Folliard III, the company’s senior vice president for government relations and distribution, confirmed the unauthorized carriage during a March stay at Hotel Cleo in Knoxville, where DISH provides the video service. (More after paywall)