Hargray Requests Six Month Rip-and-Replace Extension

WASHINGTON, Nov. 5, 2024 – An Internet Service Provider serving the Lowcountry region of South Carolina has requested a six month extension on its obligations to replace insecure telecommunications equipment .

Hargray, owned by Cable One , has requested an extension to remove, replace and dispose of insecure communications equipment under the Secure and Trusted Communications Reimbursement Program in a Monday letter to the Federal Communications Commission.

Hargray noted that it has faced obstacles that affected its ability to replace the specified equipment in a timely manner. The company said that extreme weather events, including a series of hurricanes in the Carolinas, took priority over equipment replacement.

The company also noted that key components of its network architecture provided by Ciena have suffered recurring failures. To address the failures the company has had to troubleshoot with suppliers, which has added a significant time burden to the company.

The company hoped to receive an extension on its obligations until July 13, 2025. The original deadline for completion was Jan. 13, 2025.

The so-called ‘ rip and replace ’ program is intended to replace telecom equipment made by Huawei Technologies and ZTE Corporation, among three other Chinese companies. The program was passed by Congress on March 12, 2020 and made more than $1.8 billion available to companies to replace and dispose of insecure equipment.

Cable One, based in Phoenix, is led by CEO and President Julie Laulis and provides broadband connections to more than one million customers across 24 states, including Iowa, Alabama, Georgia and South Carolina.