House Judiciary Committee Report Accuses NFL of 'Roughing the TV Viewer’

💡 ■ Nexstar–TEGNA Merger Creates GOP Split in Kansas

■ D.C. Circuit Not Required to Hear FCC Bureau’s Approval of Nexstar-TEGNA Merger, Nexstar Says; FCC Agrees

■ Carr, Markey Clash over LGBTQ+ TV Content Labels

■ Arkansas PBS Keeping PBS Affiliation after Donations Arrive

■ AT&T Pitches FCC’s Gomez on Copper Transition in California

■ House Bill Would Rely on HUD Grants to Defray Broadband Costs for Low-Income Families

■ New York’s Online Pole Attachment Complaint Portal Goes Live

■ House Judiciary Panel Posts Witness List for TV Sports Hearing

■ Reps. Latta, Carter Back Wi-Fi Bill Ahead of WRC in China

■ Liberty Capital CEO Ron Duncan Spends $1.4 Million on Non-Voting Shares

■ Neal Gladner Retiring as Executive Director of the Arkansas Broadcasters Association

TV Sports: NFL fans are losing access to games as more matchups move from traditional broadcast, cable, and satellite TV distribution to streaming platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, a House Judiciary Committee report warns. But the report released June 8 really zeroed in on YouTube’s NFL Sunday Ticket for special scrutiny because of consumer alarm over the price after the first year. In an interim staff report on the Sports Broadcasting Act of 1961, the committee under Chairman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) said the NFL’s claims of a “fan‑friendly” model don’t match reality, noting the average game now reaches just 39% of U.S. households. Data obtained by investigators shows more than 70% of former Sunday Ticket subscribers bought the package simply to watch their out‑of‑market team – and 70% canceled because it was too expensive. Under the SBA, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has an antitrust exemption to negotiate TV deals for all 32 teams in a package. (More after paywall)