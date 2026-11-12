House Passes Four Nuclear Bills, Advances Fuel Measures

WASHINGTON Nov. 12, 2026 — The House passed four nuclear energy bills this week, including measures to streamline nuclear licensing, increase transparency and reform federal oversight of the industry.

Two additional measures passed Nov. 9 with overwhelming bipartisan support. Th e Nuclear REFUEL Act, H.R. 3978 , passed 397-2, while the American Enrichment Deployment Act, H.R. 9612 , passed 394-3. Both votes took place under procedures requiring a two-thirds majority.

The bills address several parts of the nuclear energy industry, including fuel production, licensing and regulatory oversight .

The Nuclear REFUEL (Recycling Efficient Fuels Utilizing Expedited Licensing) Act, introduced by Rep. Robert Latta (R-Ohio), changes the definition of a nuclear production facility under the Atomic Energy Act of 1954. It excludes certain equipment used to reprocess spent nuclear fuel without separating plutonium from other transuranic elements.

The American Enrichment Deployment Act, introduced by Rep. Russell Fry (R-S.C.), updates licensing procedures for uranium enrichment facilities. It allows companies to begin construction at their own risk before receiving a final license. Supporters say the change could reduce licensing delays by more than a year without eliminating existing safety or environmental requirements.

The other measures include the Nuclear Advisory Committee Reform Act, H.R. 9613 , which changes the role of the NRC's Advisory Committee on Reactor Safeguards; and the NRC Staff Pay Alignment Act, H.R. 9614 , which gives the agency additional compensation authority for certain career employees.

The House also passed the Efficient Nuclear Licensing Hearings Act, H.R. 5549 , which removes the requirement for the NRC to hold a hearing on certain nuclear license applications when no affected party requests one.

The legislation also builds on the ADVANCE Act , a 2024 law intended to modernize the NRC's licensing process and encourage the deployment of advanced nuclear reactors. The new measures address separate parts of nuclear regulation, from spent fuel recycling and uranium enrichment to agency staffing and public disclosure of Department of Energy decisions

Finally, the Department of Energy Nuclear Transparency Act, H.R. 9084 , requires greater public disclosure of certain DOE nuclear facility authorizations. Both H.R. 5549 and H.R. 9084 passed by voice vote on Nov. 11.