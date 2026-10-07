Google, Constellation Nuclear Deal Adds Capacity to Mid-Atlantic Grid

WASHINGTON, Oct. 7, 2026 - Google and Constellation are joining forces to expand nuclear power capacity across a multistate grid.

Google and Constellation Energy have announced a long-term clean energy collaboration that will bring 890 megawatts of new nuclear capacity onto the PJM Interconnection grid, in a deal the companies say will boost reliability and help meet surging electricity demand from data centers and industrial electrification.

Under a 20-year power purchase agreement, Constellation will invest more than $4.3 billion to upgrade turbines, steam generators and digital control systems at 11 of its nuclear units in Illinois, Pennsylvania and New Jersey. The uprates are expected to unlock additional firm, carbon-free power without the multi-year timelines and interconnection bottlenecks associated with building new reactors from scratch.

The 890 MW of incremental capacity is roughly equivalent to the output of a large new conventional reactor or several small modular reactors, and will be delivered in stages beginning as early as 2028. The project is expected to sustain about 4,400 existing jobs and create approximately 7,200 new construction jobs across the host communities.

In addition to the updates, the companies entered into a separate 15-year energy supply agreement covering an additional 2,700 MW of Constellation’s existing PJM fleet, aimed at ensuring those assets remain economically viable and continue to serve the grid.

Google says the deal is designed to support its own growth while avoiding cost shifts to residential ratepayers, aligning with the White House’s “Ratepayer Protection Pledge” and responding to PJM’s “Bring Your Own Power” framework for large load growth.

“We’re committed to meeting our growth responsibly by actively investing in clean, reliable power that brings new capacity to our nation’s grids,” said Amanda Peterson Corio, Google’s global head of energy and power. “Our agreement with Constellation to fund nuclear reactor uprates will strengthen the PJM grid, which serves 67 million people, all while protecting energy affordability and supporting local union jobs.”

Constellation CEO Joe Dominguez called the collaboration a potential model for how tech companies and the energy sector can jointly expand clean generation. “This long-term clean energy collaboration with Google can serve as a model for how technology companies and the energy industry can work together to responsibly develop the digital economy and invest in our nation’s energy infrastructure in a way that delivers grid-wide benefits for all,” he said.

As part of the broader partnership, Constellation will also deploy Google Cloud and Gemini Enterprise over five years to build an “AI for energy” blueprint aimed at speeding up uprate delivery, optimizing plant operations and strengthening cybersecurity for critical grid infrastructure.