FCC Clears Amazon-Globalstar Deal

WASHINGTON, Oct. 27, 2026 – Federal regulators have approved Amazon’s $11.6 billion acquisition of Globalstar.

Amazon was in large part after Globalstar’s valuable spectrum assets, which would power the company’s planned direct-to-device service and create a potential competitor to SpaceX on that front.

“President Trump is restoring America’s technology leadership. And this FCC authorization is a significant step towards supercharging next-generation connectivity,” Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr said in a statement. “By approving this deal, the FCC has empowered Amazon Leo to deliver fast, next-gen satellite broadband services, increase competition, and help communities stay connected all across the country.”

The deal is expected to close in 2027. Globalstar shareholders can choose between receiving $90 per share, or 0.321 Amazon shares per Globalstar share.

Amazon has also asked the FCC for authorization to launch 5,105 satellites to support that direct-to-device service. That request is still pending.

The FCC said in its approval order Tuesday that it was persuaded by Amazon and Globalstar’s claims that the deal would create another deep-pocketed company capable of providing direct-to-device mobile service.

The agency said commenters on the deal agreed that “the transaction would strengthen competition by offering Amazon the most practical path to being able to offer D2D connectivity.The transaction would thus put Amazon on the path to introducing a broader mobile satellite service-based offering to a variety of customers.”

Globalstar has rights to exclusive direct-to-device spectrum that Amazon told the FCC would be critical for standing up its own service. Having its own spectrum would prevent the company from depending on established terrestrial carriers.

Other companies agree that’s the way to go. SpaceX has spent more than $20 billion acquiring spectrum rights for its planned next-generation direct-to-device service, and Rocket Lab is acquiring Iridium for $8 billion for the same reason. AST SpaceMobile, which has already partnered with AT&T and Verizon, is also paying $550 million in a bid to use Ligado’s exclusive airwaves.

The FCC has been moving to make more spectrum available for direct-to-device to meet the increased demand.

Think tanks Public Knowledge and the New America’s Open Technology Institute, which typically oppose telecom mergers, and the Information Technology & Innovation Foundation told the FCC they supported the Amazon-GlobalStar deal because of the likely increase in competition.

A company called Yippy had asked the FCC to block or put conditions on the deal, which the agency declined to do. Yippy says it’s partially owned by Globalstar and has previously sued the company for breach of contract. Yippy told the FCC the companies are in arbitration.

The agency also cleared Globalstar’s application for a new satellite system last week. The C-3 system would use 48 satellites to improve Globalstar’s existing direct-to-device service for Apple phones, which enables emergency communications.

The FCC said in its release Tuesday that Amazon could use that approval to launch the system itself.

Amazon is also planning to start providing fixed broadband via satellite this year. The company has nearly 400 units in orbit, and has FCC approval for 3,236.