ISP Trade Group Wants to Retain Status Quo on Broadband Definition

WASHINGTON, Oct. 9, 2024 - A trade group of Internet Service Providers likes the status quo regarding the federal definition of broadband.

USTelecom, a broadband association based in Washington D.C., filed comments with the Federal Communications Commission on Monday concerning its annual Section 706 report about the deployment of broadband service to all Americans in a reasonable and timely manner. USTelecom members include AT&T and Verizon.

In the comments, USTelecom asserted that the FCC should maintain its established standard of 100 Mbps downstream and 20 Mbps upstream.

The association pointed out that the FCC had just adopted its new speed standards in March , and that there had not been sufficient time to assess meaningful marketplace or technology changes that would require a change.

USTelecom argued that, by changing the broadband speed benchmark, the FCC could put President Biden’s Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program at risk. The association noted that networks deployed at the requisite 100/20 Mbps benchmark may become obsolete as the benchmark is raised, thus requiring further funding to upgrade networks operating at the existing speed benchmark.

Other entities, including the Fiber Broadband Association, have noted that a higher speed standard would align more closely with current market trends. FBA specifically advocated for the adoption of a 1 Gbps symmetrical speed standard.

The National Rural Electric Cooperative Association also stressed the need to raise the speed benchmark for broadband service. Similar to FBA, NRECA said that a 100 Mbps symmetrical benchmark would better serve consumers, in conjunction with a higher long-term goal of 1 Gbps symmetrical speed.