Jay Rockefeller, Champion for West Virginia, Dies at 89

The former West Virginia senator helped create and support the E-rate program that helps schools and libraries afford internet access.

Akshaya Krishnan

Akshaya Krishnan

2 min read
Jay Rockefeller, Champion for West Virginia, Dies at 89
Former Sen. Jay Rockefeller of West Virginia

WASHINGTON, Nov. 10, 2026 - Former Sen. Jay Rockefeller, D, champion of the E-Rate, has died at 89. 

Born in Manhattan and heir to the Rockefeller family fortune, he moved to West Virginia in 1964. He served as West Virginia secretary of state, governor, and ultimately U.S. senator.

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