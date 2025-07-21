Join the Resilient Digital Infrastructure Summit on September 18, 2025

Keynote speaker for the Sept. 18 event is Jase Wilson, Founder and CEO of Ready.net

WASHINGTON, July 21, 2025 - Broadband Breakfast announced the Resilient Digital Infrastructure Summit on Thursday, September 18, 2025.

This one-day event builds upon a series of conversations among broadband, energy, and technology industry leaders, in Washington and around the country, about restructuring the BEAD program and ensuring that our nation's telecom and electric grids can withstand threats and attacks.

Broadband Breakfast is excited to announce the keynote speaker for the Resilient Digital Infrastructure Investment Summit: Jase Wilson, Founder and CEO of Ready.net .

"America's vulnerable critical infrastructure is under siege, and traditional approaches are failing us," says Wilson. "Rising demand for energy, compute, and storage reflects a growing need to invest in AI at the edge. In an increasingly uncertain world, America must rethink infrastructure from the ground up."

In this timely keynote, Wilson will reveal the seven key principles for resilient critical infrastructure. America’s position as the global leader in technology depends on infrastructure that can support the AI revolution and withstand threats ranging from natural disasters to tactical Electromagnet Pulse (EMP). This session will outline what it truly takes to stay strong in the face of disruption and build systems ready for whatever comes next.

Environment of conflict and reliance on digital infrastructure

In a global environment where threats are augmented by heightened global conflict – and greater reliance on digital infrastructure – panelists will discuss how America's digital infrastructure can be better safeguarded.

The Resilient Digital Infrastructure Investment Summit is the seventh installment of the Digital Infrastructure Investment series. This special one-day event will examine the real-world vulnerabilities of our nation’s digital backbone.

It will explore how public and private sector leaders prepare to respond. Discussions will range from ensuring universal last-mile BEAD implementation, middle mile interconnections to internet exchange points and data centers, threats to the internet backbone connections and interstate electricity transmission lines, plus securing the nation’s energy infrastructure. This event will provide practical insights and strategic guidance for building high-performance and resilient digital infrastructure networks.

Agenda Highlights:

Cybersecurity & Supply Chain Integrity

How to safeguard broadband infrastructure from hardware vulnerabilities and threats

Infrastructure Resilience in the BEAD Era

How updated guidance from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, Unlicensed Fixed Wireless challenges, and "Benefit of the Bargain" reviews are reshaping how states approach risk

Lessons from the Field

State broadband leaders and infrastructure operators share case studies on disaster recovery and final proposal adjustments

Future-Proofing America's Digital Backbone

What it means to go “beyond connectivity” and create systems that can take a hit—and keep going

Digital Deterrence in a Time of Strategic Conflict

What federal policymakers, utilities, and network builders must understand about the emerging doctrine of digital warfare

Registration information

Early Bird registration is available for $175 per attendee.

See full details: