Lesson 10. Public Safety, the Military and Global Satellite Services

150 Years of American Telecommunications: The Online Course

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A Royal Air Force officer named Arthur C. Clarke described the communications satellite in a British hobbyist magazine in October 1945, twelve years before anything reached orbit. The military built the first ones, and an Army relay package carried President Eisenhower's recorded Christmas message from space in December 1958. Congress chartered a private corporation called Comsat in 1962 to run the American share of a global system, where nearly every other nation used a state agency. The emergency number ran the sequence backward, since AT&T announced 911 in January 1968 and a small Alabama town dialed it five weeks later. Local governments paid to build that system for two decades, and first responders got a dedicated federal network only in 2012.

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Where this lesson sits. Lesson 9 told how a September 30, 1975 satellite telecast turned cable into a programming business, and left the machine's own story untold. This lesson tells it: where the communications satellite came from, why Congress chartered a private corporation to run it, and how the United States built its first worldwide communications system. The lesson also covers the network Americans dial in an emergency, which waited far longer for federal support. Together the two stories show one country building two public networks at opposite speeds. Lesson 33 returns to the satellite thread in low earth orbit.
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