Lesson 12: The Divestiture of AT&T 150 Years of American Telecommunications: The Online Course Join Section A for Free

A two-way radio salesman from Illinois asked the government in 1963 for a microwave route between Chicago and St. Louis, and AT&T fought the application for six years. That company became MCI, and the Justice Department sued AT&T, Western Electric, and Bell Labs for monopolization in November 1974. AT&T settled on January 8, 1982 by surrendering the 22 local telephone companies that made it the largest corporation in the world. Seven regional holding companies took over local service on January 1, 1984, and AT&T's assets fell from roughly $150 billion to $34 billion. The breakup remains the largest in American antitrust history, and the courts weighing Google's monopolies in 2025 and 2026 have so far left the search giant whole.