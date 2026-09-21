Lesson 5: Broadcast Radio and the Public Interest Standard

150 Years of American Telecommunications: The Online Course

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The commercial stations' own industry sat on the committee that proposed "public interest" as the test for federal licensing, at a conference the Secretary of Commerce called in November 1925. A young lawyer on loan from the federal railroad regulators supplied the rest during a Senate drafting impasse in 1927, or so Senator Clarence Dill recalled seven decades later. Congress has never defined those five words, and the Federal Radio Commission used them in 1930 to take the license of a Kansas doctor who prescribed to patients by mail.

The same words silenced a Los Angeles minister for political attacks, survived a constitutional challenge in 1943, and drew opposite readings from the commission in 1961 and 1981. The chairman of the Federal Communications Commission invoked the same phrase in September 2025, and a network pulled a late-night program within hours.

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Where this lesson sits. This is the first lesson of Section B, The New Deal for American Communications. Section A showed that the United States, unlike most of Europe, ran its telephone network through regulated private companies rather than a state post office. This section examines the equivalent bargain for broadcasting: Private stations, public airwaves, and a federal standard deciding who transmits. This lesson is about that standard.
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