Lesson 6: The Fairness Doctrine and Public Media

150 Years of American Telecommunications: The Online Course

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A report from a federal agency told American broadcasters in 1949 to cover controversial public issues and to carry opposing views, and no Congress ever voted that rule into law. The same agency erased it in 1987, and the power it had formalized worked again in 2025 with no such rule in force. One claim held the rule up for 38 years: only so many signals fit on a dial. The Supreme Court used that claim to make a Pennsylvania station hand a critic free airtime, then told a Miami newspaper five years later that no law could make it print a word. Congress tried a second answer in the same era, federal money for programming advertisers would not pay for, and it voted to appropriate those funds one year at a time. Now, both answers are gone. Yet the standard underneath them still decides who keeps a license.

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Where this lesson sits. Lesson 5 covered the public interest standard, the phrase in federal law that lets the Federal Communications Commission decide who may hold a broadcast license. This lesson follows the same phrase into a second use, deciding what a licensee must put on the air, and then into a policy that paid for programming advertisers would not fund. American audiences got news and public affairs under a rule one agency could withdraw, and with money one Congress could cut. Both were removed in the same decade, by the same argument. That argument is the subject here.
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