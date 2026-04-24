LightShed Partners Asks, How Important Is NFL to Free TV? 'No Other Programming Matters'

💡 ■ Charter’s Mixed Q1: Mobile Up 368,000, Broadband Down 120,000 Subs ■ GCI Liberty No Longer Has a DEI Council or DEI Executive ■ Lawyers Say Supreme Court Did Not Create ‘Loper Bright Delegation’ ■ Retail Group Continues to Bash Carr’s Call for Onshoring Call Centers ■ WideOpenWest (WOW!) One Step Closer to Ownership by Japan’s SoftBank ■ Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.) Probing Link Between Data Centers, Energy Bills ■ Hispanic Group Leader Wants Kalshi, Polymarket Regulated as Gambling Outfits ■ North Carolina Ready to Fund BEAD Projects ■ Shentel Shareholders Re-Elect Three Board Directors ■ Vandals Attack Verizon Fiber Network in Kalamazoo County, Michigan ■ Gigapower’s Toni Broberg Joins INCOMPAS’ Board of Directors.

TV Sports: A new analysis argues that the NFL — not scripted or unscripted entertainment — is now the only programming that truly matters to broadcast television. In a note to clients, LightShed Partners analysts Richard Greenfield, Brandon Ross and Mark Kelley said the NFL’s recent presentation to the FCC, underscored how sharply non‑sports viewership has collapsed. “Over the past 20 years non‑sports broadcast primetime viewership is down over 75%, while NFL regular season viewership is up over 30%,” they wrote.

Rich Greenfield, Partner and Media and Technology Analyst at LightShed Partners and a General Partner at LightShed Ventures