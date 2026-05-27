Briefs

Lumen Technologies Announces Staff Promotions

The two appointees have deep experience in government relations.

Lincoln Patience

Lincoln Patience

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Lumen Technologies Announces Staff Promotions
Photo of new Lumen Chief Public Policy Officer Melissa Mann.

WASHINGTON, May 27, 2026 — Lumen Technologies announced the promotions of Melissa Mann and Jessica Taylor

Mann will become Lumen’s Chief Public Policy Officer, while Taylor will become Senior Vice President and Chief Communications Officer.

“Melissa and Jessica are exceptional leaders who have helped shape Lumen’s voice, strengthen our stakeholder engagement, and advance our public policy priorities,” said Lumen CEO Kate Johnson.

Mann has worked at Lumen for seven years and has extensive experience working with state policymakers, both as Lumen’s vice president of public policy and as the chief of staff to former Gov. Bobby Jindal, R.-La. Taylor has served as the head of communications for various companies starting in 2015.

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Briefs Lumen Technologies Melissa Mann Jessica Taylor Kate Johnson Bobby Jindal

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