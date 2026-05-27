AI Boom Requires Quality Fiber to Expand

WASHINGTON, May 27, 2026 – Researchers believe artificial intelligence’s disruption is massive and will require the best broadband to deliver the access that users require because of the growing demand for AI.

Michael Render, CEO of RVA, a research agency, discussed the topic in a Fiber Broadband Association webinar on Wednesday.

AI use in the workplace has become more common in addition to personal use. Thirty percent of individuals reported using AI for both work and personal reasons, helping with a wide range of tasks, from more complex to less complex. Renderman explained, “We expect this trend to rapidly increase.”

Render cited a study from OpenVault, explaining that video accounts for as much as 92% of overall bandwidth usage and up to 44% of upstream usage, especially for those that rely on fiber and gigabit services. As bandwidth usage increases, Render said, “We need the best in download speeds and upload speeds.”

Most users rely on AI for research and educational purposes, with 98% of those who use AI for more complex tasks. Users rely on artificial intelligence for help in finding data, facts, quotes and references. The biggest concern that individuals have in AI usage is its accuracy, with 36% of users wanting to see an improvement in the reliability of the platforms.

Many Americans have a desire to move to rural areas, especially with the increase in technology access. However, these areas still lack reliable access to fiber and need to become more virtually connected to have reliable access to AI.

Society has experienced massive changes under AI and will continue to change as artificial intelligence continues to improve. “Fiber…is foundational to this society and this disruption that we are facing,” said Render in the webinar.