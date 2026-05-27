U.S., Ghana Advance Satellite Agenda in Accra

May 27, 2026 – Ghana and the United States committed to deeper digital cooperation after the country's communications minister hosted a senior U.S. government delegation in Accra.

The talks, anchored by the first-ever hosting of a United States Telecommunication Training Institute satellite training program in Ghana, covered satellite technology deployment, connectivity expansion, digital skills, and regulatory reform.

Samuel Nartey George, Ghana's minister for communication, digital technology and innovations, hosted the delegation, which included Brooke Donilon, chief of staff at the National Telecommunications and Information Administration; Jaisha Wray, associate administrator of NTIA; Laurie Kelleher, acting commercial counselor at the U.S. Embassy; and Victoria Agbai, commercial specialist.

The Accra talks build on a pattern of growing U.S.-Ghana digital infrastructure engagement, the House passed legislation in June directing the Commerce Secretary to examine the feasibility of a trans-Atlantic submarine fiber optic cable connecting the United States to Ghana and Nigeria.

George briefed the group on active regulatory reforms, a legislative review of the digital sector, and Ghana's emerging artificial intelligence strategy, framing the country as a future digital hub for the continent.

The minister also spotlighted the One Million Coders Programme, a national initiative aimed at building digital and coding skills among young Ghanaian’s, calling it central to equipping the next generation for the digital economy, and urged deeper international partnerships.

On satellite governance, George pressed for regulatory frameworks that protect national security, ensure fair competition, and serve Ghana's strategic interests.

Both sides flagged future opportunities in digital skills training, satellite deployment, and responsible innovation, and pledged continued engagement to advance inclusive digital development and economic opportunity across Ghana.