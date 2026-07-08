Maine Connectivity Authority Announces Second Statewide ‘Driving Connections’ Tour

WASHINGTON, July 8, 2026 – Maine Connectivity Authority is launching a second statewide “Driving Connections” tour, a three-week tour featuring the people, projects and places that contribute to the state’s digital economy.

The tour will start on July 7 and end on July 24, with MCA president Andrew Butcher documenting the connections made across Maine live from his 1984 Volkswagen van named Buttercup. The tour will inform Connectivity 2030 , a statewide strategy that will guide how the internet translates to lasting opportunities for everyone in Maine.

“In the last four years, hundreds of communities, businesses, non-profits and institutions have made unprecedented progress in bridging the digital divide,” said Butcher in the July 7 release . He added, “But the work isn’t done. The road to an updated vision for connectivity depends on a diverse array of input from all people all around the state.”

Since the MCA’s founding in 2021, the authority has increased connectivity by 2.6 times, bringing high-speed, reliable internet connection to 120,000 Maine homes and businesses. However, many in Maine still face barriers that prevent online participation.

In January of 2025 , the Maine legislative committee introduced a bill that would phase out the MCA and the ConnectMaine Authority. However, the committee moved forward with a “strike and replace” version requiring additional reports, recommendations and planning before it occurred.

The state has also been facing funding challenges for digital equity programs since President Trump canceled grants for the Digital Equity Act in May of 2025 . Maine, along with other states have been left without a sustainable way to address the barriers. These barriers include affordability of internet service and devices, limited digital skills, lack of technical support and online safety concerns.

To address this issue, MCA is seeking partnerships within the state. MCA Chief Engagement Officer Laura van der Lugt said , “MCA is asking nonprofit partners, state agencies, private entities and the Maine public to inform our strategy so that everyone can benefit from the investments made in broadband infrastructure.”

Aside from the Driving Connections tour, MCA is gathering input statewide through a public survey, engagement, partner coordination and data analysis to shape policy and funding strategies.