Map Released for Missouri’s Potential BEAD Service Areas

Oct. 22, 2024 - Missouri’s Office of Broadband Development, in an effort to inform potential funding recipients, released a map Monday of areas in need of increased broadband service.

Subgrantees under the federal government’s $42.45 billion Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program will be able to use the map to more completely understand their responsibilities associated with the application areas for which they will be awarded funding .

Missouri has been awarded more than $1.7 billion in BEAD funds from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, which is directing the BEAD program for the Biden administration.

The state OBD, under Gov. Mike Parson (R), noted that the map’s representation of service areas consisted of locations that are eligible for BEAD funding as well as some locations that are outside of BEAD eligibility. OBD clarified that ineligible locations within the polygons outlined in the map were not part of the service obligations for potential subgrantees.

OBD also noted that the map was subject to change pending final NTIA approval of Missouri’s BEAD eligible locations.

Missouri plans to open its BEAD grant application window on Nov. 15. The window will close Jan. 31, 2025.