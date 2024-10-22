Sign in Subscribe
BEAD

Map Released for Missouri’s Potential BEAD Service Areas

The map will help providers better understand BEAD service obligations

Ari Bertenthal

Ari Bertenthal

1 min read
Map Released for Missouri’s Potential BEAD Service Areas
Photo of Missouri Gov. Mike Parson (R) from NBC News

Oct. 22, 2024 - Missouri’s Office of Broadband Development, in an effort to inform potential funding recipients, released a map Monday of areas in need of increased broadband service.

Available to Breakfast Club Members

Subgrantees under the federal government’s $42.45 billion Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program will be able to use the map to more completely understand their responsibilities associated with the application areas for which they will be awarded funding.

Missouri has been awarded more than $1.7 billion in BEAD funds from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, which is directing the BEAD program for the Biden administration.

The state OBD, under Gov. Mike Parson (R), noted that the map’s representation of service areas consisted of locations that are eligible for BEAD funding as well as some locations that are outside of BEAD eligibility. OBD clarified that ineligible locations within the polygons outlined in the map were not part of the service obligations for potential subgrantees.

OBD also noted that the map was subject to change pending final NTIA approval of Missouri’s BEAD eligible locations.

Missouri plans to open its BEAD grant application window on Nov. 15. The window will close Jan. 31, 2025.

Post tagged in
BEAD Briefs Missouri OBD NTIA

Read more

Popular Tags

Broadband Breakfast on November 6, 2024 - The Debate Over Unlocking Phones FCC Politically Divided FTC Adopts Click-to-Cancel Mandate Broadband's Impact Map Released for Missouri’s Potential BEAD Service Areas NTIA Verizon, Vertical Bridge Agree to $3.3 Billion Tower Deal Infrastructure Broadband Breakfast on November 13, 2024 - State Broadband Offices and BEAD Awards BEAD Hawaii Introduces Statewide Internet Speed Mapping Initiative Broadband Mapping and Data