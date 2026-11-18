WASHINGTON Nov 18. 2026 — The woman who could take the gavel at the House Energy and Commerce subcommittee responsible for Internet and telecommunications matters says she plans to make broadband affordability and Trump administration accountability key priorities.

Rep. Doris Matsui, D-Calif., who currently serves as the top Democrat on the House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Communications and Technology, has big plans when Democrats take control of the House of Representatives in the next Congress in January.