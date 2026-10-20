Michigan Signs BEAD Contracts with 23 ISPs as Part of $916 Million Funding Plan

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BEAD: Michigan is taking another step toward expanding high‑speed Internet access as 23 ISP subgrantees have signed agreements under the federal BEAD program. State officials said on Oct.19 Michigan will invest $916 million in federal funds, with subgrantees contributing another $531 million in private matching funds. The combined investment is expected to connect nearly 200,000 homes, businesses and community anchor institutions to reliable broadband service as the state moves into the next phase of its BEAD rollout. Subgrantees announced included: Charter, Brightspeed, and Michigan Bell Telephone. “Thanks to the commitment of our BEAD subgrantees, who are investing their own funds alongside this effort, we’re … building a stronger, more connected Michigan,” Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity Director Susan Corbin said. (More after paywall)