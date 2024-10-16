Missouri Accepting Digital Opportunity Grant Applications

Oct. 15, 2024 - Missouri has begun accepting applications for digital equity grants in an effort to connect residents to affordable, high-speed broadband internet.

Missouri’s Office of Broadband Development announced Tuesday that it was accepting applications for its $14 million Digital Opportunity Grant Program. The program would have statewide and local components that would span 20 or more counties in an effort to close the state’s digital divide .

The program is federally funded by the Digital Equity Capacity Grant Program administered by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration in the Commerce Department.

The state broadband office noted in its Tuesday release that the application window will be open for 45 days, excluding holidays; it will close on Dec. 2.