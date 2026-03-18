NCTA CEO Has a Big Concern about WRC-27 in Shanghai — China Spying

💡 ■ WOW! not shutting down cable TV next month ■ Chart of the Day: Verizon’s 300 Mbps for $35 a month with 3-year price lock ■ GOP not joining The Hill’s ‘bipartisan backlash’ against Carr ■ Ettienne Brandt named CEO of Astound. ■ Hispanic Media Coalition takes a shot at Nexstar-TEGNA merger ■ New Mexico pressures NTIA to release remaining $293 million in BEAD money ■ ITIF’s Kane offers a complex take on broadcasting’s public interest requirement ■ Mass. Democrat Markey fears Meta mass surveillance ■ Capitol Hill lawmakers attend Charter-Apple event showing NBA action in Spectrum Front Row in Apple Immersive ■ Paramount’s Delrahim, Entravision’s Martinez-Guzman join NAB TV Board ■ Shentel launches Glo Fiber in Springettsbury Township, Pa. ■ Alaska Communications to receive $124 million from BEAD

China: Is China planning to spy on World Radiocommunication Conference delegates? NCTA — The Internet & Television Association President and CEO Cory Gardner said he is concerned that China’s role as host of the WRC in Shanghai in October 2027 could discourage participation without additional safeguards. That was Gardner’s diplomatic way of saying he’s worried about spying and other forms of interference. Gardner, in a letter Tuesday to Senate Commerce Committee leaders, said potential delegates have raised issues related to data security, personal safety, privacy and rule-of-law protections. The U.S. government should press the International Telecommunication Union to ensure the host country provides conditions consistent with international norms to support broad participation, he said. “These should include guarantees of timely entry and exit for registered delegates; access to consular services; secure communications capabilities at the conference site, including reliable encrypted Wi-Fi connectivity; appropriate privacy safeguards in meeting spaces and lodgings; and assurances that all registered participants may freely conduct official conference business consistent with the rules of the conference,” Gardner said. (More after paywall)

NCTA — The Internet & Television Association President and CEO Cory Gardner