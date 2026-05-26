Nebraska Reopens BEAD Bidding after a Few ISPs Refused to Sign Their Contracts
State officials did not identify the ISPs that walked away as the Nebraska Broadband Office now attempts to find new service providers to connect nearly 1,700 locations
State officials did not identify the ISPs that walked away as the Nebraska Broadband Office now attempts to find new service providers to connect nearly 1,700 locations
The temporary ban gives time for city officials to review impact on local infrastructure.
Verizon and New York are also at odds on state jurisdiction over copper retirement.
The bill will ban hidden fees and surcharges, increasing price transparency.
The measure would lift state restrictions on international internet access.