Nebraska Reopens BEAD Bidding after a Few ISPs Refused to Sign Their Contracts

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■ FCC Asks Public Whether The View is a Bona Fide News Show

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■ MPA: FCC Can’t Regulate Online Video Services

■ CCIA: Staffers in Overseas Call Centers Know U.S. Culture

■ ProPublica Raises Questions about USF Spending in Alaska

■ People: Patrick Paolini Leaving FOX TV Stations to Run TEGNA for Nexstar

■ Maine Gov. Janet Mills (D) Quit the Senate Race But She’s Still on the June 9 Primary Ballot

■ Canada’s FCC Triples Fees on Netflix and Disney

■ Rutgers Scholars: Cable News Channels Avoid Actual Debate

BEAD: Nebraska has reopened part of its BEAD bidding process after a few ISPs walked away from the state’s $45 million broadband deployment program. The Nebraska Broadband Office confirmed on May 22 that three ISPs declined to sign their subgrant contracts, citing changes to their business plans. State officials did not identify the providers, according to a report in the Nebraska Examiner. After weeks of questions, the office on Friday released the names of the seven companies that did sign, saying they will cover 88% of the roughly 14,000 BEAD‑eligible locations in the state. That still leaves about 1,700 locations still unserved. (More after paywall)

Nebraska State Capitol, in downtown Lincoln, was constructed of Indiana limestone from 1922 to 1932.