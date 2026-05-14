New Mexico

New Mexico Launches Digital Navigator Program

The state’s broadband office has a goal of achieving universal access by 2029.

Georgina Mackie

Georgina Mackie

2 min read
New Mexico Launches Digital Navigator Program
Photo of Jeff Lopez, director of the Office of Broadband Access and Expansion, from Facebook.

May 14, 2026 – New Mexico launched Tuesday a statewide digital navigator program designed to help rural residents build the skills needed to safely and effectively use the internet for work, education and healthcare.

The state’s Office of Broadband Access and Expansion is directing $300,000 to the Department of Workforce Solutions to launch the New MexiCorps Digital Navigator program. The effort will recruit and train navigators to provide one-on-one mentoring, workshops, and digital literacy education in rural, low-income, and older communities.

“Too many New Mexicans don’t possess digital skills and computer knowledge — whether it’s because of age, geography or income level — and we want to change that,” said Jeff Lopez, director of the Office of Broadband Access and Expansion, in a release.

Post tagged in
New Mexico New MexiCorps Digital Navigator Jeff Lopez Sarita Nair Hidalgo County Rural Student Connect OBAE

Read more

Popular Tags

California Regulators Oppose FCC Wireline Deregulation Order FCC There’s an Opportunity to Connect America's 44 Million Apartment Residents Broadband's Impact Groups Campaign To Restore Canceled Digital Equity Funding BEAD Groups Campaign To Restore Canceled Digital Equity Funding NTIA Arthur Sidney: Broadband Is Becoming AI Infrastructure. Who Actually Controls It? Infrastructure FCC Approves Verizon’s $1 Billion Spectrum Purchase From Array AT&T
#if @member /if