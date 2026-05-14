New Mexico Launches Digital Navigator Program

May 14, 2026 – New Mexico launched Tuesday a statewide digital navigator program designed to help rural residents build the skills needed to safely and effectively use the internet for work, education and healthcare.

The state’s Office of Broadband Access and Expansion is directing $300,000 to the Department of Workforce Solutions to launch the New MexiCorps Digital Navigator program. The effort will recruit and train navigators to provide one-on-one mentoring, workshops, and digital literacy education in rural, low-income, and older communities.

“Too many New Mexicans don’t possess digital skills and computer knowledge — whether it’s because of age, geography or income level — and we want to change that,” said Jeff Lopez, director of the Office of Broadband Access and Expansion, in a release .