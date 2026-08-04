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New Mexico Launches Rulemaking for Broadband Affordability Program

The state program will offer eligible households discounts toward broadband service beginning Dec. 1.

Jericho Casper

Jericho Casper

3 min read
New Mexico Launches Rulemaking for Broadband Affordability Program
Photo of New Mexico Public Regulation Commission Chair Gabriel Aguilera by RTO Insider.

WASHINGTON, Aug. 4, 2026 – New Mexico regulators launched rulemaking for what state officials call the nation’s first direct replacement for the Affordable Connectivity Program.

The New Mexico Public Regulation Commission opened a formal rulemaking for a statewide broadband affordability program that will offer eligible households monthly internet discounts of up to $30, or up to $70 on Tribal lands, once applications open Dec. 1.

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universal service New Mexico OBAE Michelle Lujan Grisham Jeff Lopez New Mexico Public Regulation Commission FCC ACP New York Connecticut CTIA NCTA USTelecom Rachel Ventura California Southern New Mexico Journalism Collaborative

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