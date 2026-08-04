New Mexico Launches Rulemaking for Broadband Affordability Program
The state program will offer eligible households discounts toward broadband service beginning Dec. 1.
Jericho Casper
— 3 min read
WASHINGTON, Aug. 4, 2026 – New Mexico regulators launched rulemaking for what state officials call the nation’s first direct replacement for the Affordable Connectivity Program.
The New Mexico Public Regulation Commission opened a formal rulemaking for a statewide broadband affordability program that will offer eligible households monthly internet discounts of up to $30, or up to $70 on Tribal lands, once applications open Dec. 1.