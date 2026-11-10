New York Blocks T-Mobile Data Caps Under Affordable Broadband Act

WASHINGTON, Nov. 10, 2026 – The New York attorney general’s office has taken its first enforcement action against an ISP for violating its affordable broadband law.

New York AG Letitia James said Monday that T-Mobile had instituted data caps on its low-income plans in violation of that state’s Affordable Broadband Act. The average subscriber had their speed throttled by 97 percent after about four days, the state alleged.