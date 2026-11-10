enforcement

New York Blocks T-Mobile Data Caps Under Affordable Broadband Act

The state still has not signed BEAD contracts, which could spell out exemptions from state laws regulating broadband rates

Jake Neenan

Jake Neenan

3 min read
New York Blocks T-Mobile Data Caps Under Affordable Broadband Act
Photo of New York Attorney General Letitia James at a press conference in New York on Oct. 22, 2026 by Yuki Iwamura/AP

WASHINGTON, Nov. 10, 2026 – The New York attorney general’s office has taken its first enforcement action against an ISP for violating its affordable broadband law.

New York AG Letitia James said Monday that T-Mobile had instituted data caps on its low-income plans in violation of that state’s Affordable Broadband Act. The average subscriber had their speed throttled by 97 percent after about four days, the state alleged.

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