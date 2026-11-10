New York Blocks T-Mobile Data Caps Under Affordable Broadband Act
The state still has not signed BEAD contracts, which could spell out exemptions from state laws regulating broadband rates
The state still has not signed BEAD contracts, which could spell out exemptions from state laws regulating broadband rates
The mission could have major implications for the future economics of satellite communications and commercial spaceflight
The company behind the Claude chatbot said Tuesday that it will sell 825 million shares priced between $70 and $78 a share
In prepared testimony, FCC nominee Danielle Thumann Severs calls for modernizing communications networks, strengthening public safety, and cracking down on robocalls and scams
Inspector general report does not specify whether this happened under the Biden or Trump