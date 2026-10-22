New York State PSC Urges FCC to Pause AT&T’s Copper Plan

WASHINGTON, Oct. 22, 2026 – The New York State Public Service Commission is raising concerns about AT&T’s plan to partially discontinue copper-based phone service, nicknamed POTS, or Plain Old Telephone Service.

In an Oct. 20 filing , the NYSPSC released its comments on the Federal Communications Commission’s Oct. 5, Public Notice , which would automatically allow AT&T to eliminate all businesses' traditional landline services from 34 states on Nov. 5.

Despite supporting efforts to modernize technology, NYSPSC recognizes that many businesses - especially public health and safety agencies - heavily rely on landlines.

While AT&T has suggested possible alternative technology to POTS, impacted customers still run the risk of facing a major loss of communication that can ultimately lead to dire consequences.

Controversy around landline removal is not new , with California just recently attempting to resist AT&T’s proposal to end copper service.

Uniquely, however, is NYSPSC's claim that the FCC has no jurisdiction per the FCC’s own Accelerating Network Modernization Report and Order released in March, 2026.

NYSPSC's General Counsel John Sipos said, “AT&T has not shown that the FCC has the authority to permit discontinuance here at all…” concerning local, New York legacy voice services.

NYSPSC therefore proposed that AT&T’s application should only be granted when it ensures protection for critical services, and when it can demonstrate successful migration of affected customers.

Whether the FCC takes NYSPSC’s recommendations will be decided on Nov. 5.