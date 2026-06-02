Community Broadband

NextLight Wins Overall Readers’ Choice for ISPs for 2026

The community-owned ISP beat out GFiber, T-Mobile, and Starlink for the award.

Mira Bhakta

Mira Bhakta

2 min read
NextLight Wins Overall Readers’ Choice for ISPs for 2026
Photo of NextLight tabling.

June 2, 2026 – A municipal broadband provider in Colorado has been named the nation’s most recommended internet service provider, beating major national competitors in PCMag’s annual Readers’ Choice Awards.

NextLight, the city-owned fiber network serving Longmont, earned the publication’s top overall ranking for 2026 and was also named the best municipal or local internet provider for the second consecutive year.

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