NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 19, 2026 – Voters in Texas, Ohio, Georgia and Arizona this month elected candidates who promised to pause, limit or put conditions on data center growth, and at least 14 Ohio municipalities passed bans or restrictions. Part of that dissent traces to how projects arrive: Quietly, behind nondisclosure agreements signed by local elected officials, panelists said at the Broadband Nation Expo conference here.

Nondisclosure agreements are “common business practices,” and not a novelty in infrastructure projects either. Economic development agencies have long used them to keep a company’s choice of sites confidential while it weighs where to build, said Stacie McDonald, vice president of strategic communications at Harry Marketing, which helps developers communicate with residents.

When elected officials sign those agreements, residents may learn about a proposed data center only after the deal is signed, panelists said. By then, officials may already have negotiated tax breaks for a facility that draws on local power and water supplies.

The confidential agreements have become a flashpoint in this year's fight over data centers. A Gulf States Newsroom investigation in March found dozens of Louisiana elected officials had signed them for large projects, including Amazon's data centers in northwest Louisiana and Meta's in the northeast.

Some of the largest builders have since dropped them. Redmond, Wash.-based Microsoft said in March it would no longer use NDAs with local governments, after five Wisconsin communities signed NDAs tied to possible data center projects. Seattle-based Amazon Amazon followed in October, days after House Judiciary Committee Democrats questioned the practice.

ChatGPT-maker OpenAI made the same pledge the week of the midterms while keeping narrow protections for confidential business information.

The pledges, however, remain limited in scope. They cover agreements between the companies and public officials, not always those signed by partners or contractors, and an OpenAI project in Wisconsin still rests on two confidentiality agreements its partners signed with a state economic development agency.

“NDAs have become the curse word of the data center community,” McDonald said. When residents ask at a public meeting whether local officials signed a nondisclosure agreement, she said, the question reflects a concern about who took part in the negotiations and where public stakeholders were left out.

Why developers ask for confidentiality

A data center developer typically approaches a town’s economic development office while it is still comparing sites, McDonald said.

A nondisclosure agreement keeps nearby towns competing for the project from learning which properties the developer is considering. At that stage, developers also want to keep a few details private: who might lease space in the data center, how the project would be financed and what the engineering plans show. Some designs may contain trade secrets, she said.

The word gets out though. “All the workers working out there tell the whole town” she said. “So it's the worst kept secret ever.”

Water, power, generators and noise

Residents’ other common concerns are the amount of water and electricity a data center will use, what fuel its backup generators will burn and how much noise neighborhoods will hear, said Brittani Clayman, director of marketing and sustainability at ESI Total Fuel Management, a supplier of fuel for backup generators.

McDonald said she explains closed-loop cooling to residents by comparing it to a car radiator. The system cools the servers by circulating the same coolant repeatedly.

Clayman said ESI offers data centers renewable diesel made from vegetable oils such as soybean oil. Operators can use the fuel in existing backup generators , which supply electricity during a power outage.

In 2022, Compass Datacenters began introducing hydrotreated vegetable oil, a form of renewable diesel, at campuses in Northern Virginia, Arizona and Texas. In 2024, data center operator Digital Realty introduced the same type of generator fuel at sites in Santa Clara and El Segundo, Calif., and Hillsboro, Ore.

The wait for generators can determine when a data center opens. Developers face waits of at least a year for large generators from manufacturers such as Caterpillar, Clayman said. Smaller facilities that can use smaller generators are likelier to open sooner.