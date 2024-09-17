Sign in Subscribe
North Carolina

North Carolina Launches Program to Prequalify BEAD Awards

Pre-qualification is strongly encouraged, and is designed to streamline the application process for BEAD.

Photo of Nate Denny, head of the North Carolina Department of Information Technology, from the Daily Advance

September 16, 2024 – The North Carolina Department of Information Technology's (NCDIT) Division of Broadband and Digital Equity on Monday announced that it had initiated the pre-qualification process for internet service providers to participate in the federal Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program.

NCDIT Deputy Secretary Nate Denny said, "The BEAD program will connect all North Carolinians to affordable, reliable high-speed internet by 2030, enhancing opportunities for remote work, education, and telehealth."

"This prequalification process will help both NCDIT and broadband providers prepare for upcoming BEAD project applications and subgrantee selection," he said.

While optional, pre-qualification is strongly encouraged to streamline the application process. Providers can access guidance documents are available on the state broadband office web site.

The pre-qualification deadline is November 1, 2024, at 11:59 PM.

Alson, on August 12, the state's office of technology announced a notice of funding and guidance availability for the Stop-Gap Solutions program that will provide $86 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds to support the buildout of high-speed internet infrastructure, and to be made available as matching funds for new Completing Access to Broadband program projects, North Carolina’s competitive grant program through ARPA, and broadband line-extension project.

Additionally, on July 1, the office announced an additional $112 million award to connect 25,903 households and businesses in 19 counties to high-speed internet through the Completing Access to Broadband program.

