Tribal

NTIA Announces $790 Million in Tribal Broadband Funding

The agency said last year it was working on changes to the programs to cut red tape

Jake Neenan

Jake Neenan

2 min read
NTIA Announces $790 Million in Tribal Broadband Funding
Photo by Micheile Henderson via Unsplash

WASHINGTON, June 17, 2026 – The Commerce Department is soliciting applications for $790 million in Tribal broadband funding, the agency said Wednesday.

Of that, $540 million will come from the agency’s Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program and $250 million will come from Digital Equity Act funding that was set aside for Tribal entities.

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