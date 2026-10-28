NTIA ‘On Track’ for December Digital Equity Funding Round

WASHINGTON, Oct. 28, 2026 – The Trump administration is on track to open a new round of digital equity funding in December, the government told a federal judge Friday.

In August, the National Telecommunications and Information Administration said it was “aiming” for a December release, but that it was possible unforeseen roadblocks could come up.

In a Friday filing with the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, Justice Department attorneys said NTIA “remains on track” to publish a new notice of funding opportunity in December.

The notice will revive the Digital Equity Competitive Grant program, a $1.25 billion program that supported broadband adoption efforts by nonprofits and local governments. It’s one of multiple programs under the $2.74 billion Digital Equity Act.

NTIA canceled funding under the programs after President Donald Trump posted on his Truth Social platform that he and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick considered the law’s programs “a RACIST and ILLEGAL $2.5 BILLION DOLLAR giveaway” and would end it “IMMEDIATELY.”

Under the law, those projects should have been targeted at “covered populations” in which broadband adoption is below average. That included the elderly, veterans, low-income households, and racial minorities, which the Trump administration considered improper race-based discrimination.

The National Digital Inclusion Alliance, a nonprofit that won funding under the competitive program, sued to have the funding reinstated.

U.S. District Judge John Bates said he agreed with the Trump administration that the provision directing funding at racial minority communities was unconstitutional race-based discrimination.

He struck that provision, saying that he expected the competitive program to be reinstated.

While that’s in the works, Benton Institute for Broadband & Society editor Kevin Taglang noted there are still a lot of unknowns about how the program will be implemented. In a Monday blog , he said it wasn’t clear how much money would be available under the new NOFO or how past grant winners would be treated.

The other pot of Digital Equity Act funding, aimed at state governments, is also still in limbo, he noted.

The law also had a Tribal set aside of $250 million that was not canceled.