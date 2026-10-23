NTIA Touts Efforts to Court Foreign Regulators for 2027 World Radiocommunications Summit

WASHINGTON, Oct. 23, 2026 — U.S. telecom officials are courting foreign regulators ahead of a 2027 international spectrum conference, part of a bid to keep American companies leading the fast-growing satellite broadband market.

In an unsigned Friday blog post by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, the Commerce Department agency official responsible for U.S. telecommunications policy, the agency said: "America is building a vibrant commercial space economy—and NTIA is laying the groundwork to ensure the United States remains the global leader and partner of choice in satellite innovation."