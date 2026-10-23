Satellite

NTIA Touts Efforts to Court Foreign Regulators for 2027 World Radiocommunications Summit

The agency touts 'fiber speeds, from space, at a fraction of the cost'

Drew Clark

Drew Clark

3 min read
NTIA Touts Efforts to Court Foreign Regulators for 2027 World Radiocommunications Summit
Photo from the NTIA of staff with Caribbean and Latin American regulators in Nassau, The Bahamas.

WASHINGTON, Oct. 23, 2026 — U.S. telecom officials are courting foreign regulators ahead of a 2027 international spectrum conference, part of a bid to keep American companies leading the fast-growing satellite broadband market.

In an unsigned Friday blog post by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, the Commerce Department agency official responsible for U.S. telecommunications policy, the agency said: "America is building a vibrant commercial space economy—and NTIA is laying the groundwork to ensure the United States remains the global leader and partner of choice in satellite innovation."

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