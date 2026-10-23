Nvidia CEO Encourages Europe's Lagging AI Sector, Encourages Data Center Buildout
Europe has only about 5% of the world's AI computing capacity, versus 75% in the U.S.
Associated Press
— 3 min read
BERLIN, Oct. 23, 2026 (AP) — Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang urged players in Europe's lagging artificial intelligence industry to get going and touted a modular system to quickly build AI data centers with the massive computing capacity the continent's developers need but currently lack.
In an upbeat speech Wednesday at a company conference for developers and investors in Berlin, Huang also laid out tools to keep AI applications from running amok by confining them in a digital “sandbox.”