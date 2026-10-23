Data Center

Nvidia CEO Encourages Europe's Lagging AI Sector, Encourages Data Center Buildout

Europe has only about 5% of the world's AI computing capacity, versus 75% in the U.S.

Associated Press

Associated Press

3 min read
Nvidia CEO Encourages Europe's Lagging AI Sector, Encourages Data Center Buildout
Photo of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang at the company's GTC event in Berlin, Germany on Oct. 21, 2026, by Markus Schreiber/AP

BERLIN, Oct. 23, 2026 (AP) — Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang urged players in Europe's lagging artificial intelligence industry to get going and touted a modular system to quickly build AI data centers with the massive computing capacity the continent's developers need but currently lack.

In an upbeat speech Wednesday at a company conference for developers and investors in Berlin, Huang also laid out tools to keep AI applications from running amok by confining them in a digital “sandbox.”

CTA Image

Sign up for Broadband and AI in the Next Congress on Dec 1!

Don't Miss Out!
Post tagged in
Data Center AP NVIDIA Jensen Huang AI Europe Anthropic OpenAI Ola Kallenius Mercedes-Benz Jeannette zu Fürstenberg General Catalyst Institute

Read more

Popular Tags

Two State Broadband Rankings Tell Different Stories FCC Broadband Breakfast Course Traces 150 Years of American Telecommunications Broadband's Impact New Mexico Signs First Federal BEAD Broadband Agreement BEAD NTIA on Track to Finish Spectrum Study by December NTIA New York State PSC Urges FCC to Pause AT&T’s Copper Plan AT&T Ukraine's Strikes on Russian Data Centers Disrupt Key Services and Derail AI Research Donald Trump