Nvidia CEO Encourages Europe's Lagging AI Sector, Encourages Data Center Buildout

BERLIN, Oct. 23, 2026 (AP) — Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang urged players in Europe's lagging artificial intelligence industry to get going and touted a modular system to quickly build AI data centers with the massive computing capacity the continent's developers need but currently lack.

In an upbeat speech Wednesday at a company conference for developers and investors in Berlin, Huang also laid out tools to keep AI applications from running amok by confining them in a digital “sandbox.”