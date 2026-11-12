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Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Resigns After His Affair Raises National Security Concerns

The company named Colette Kress as interim CEO on Thursday. She is the current executive vice president and chief financial officer

Associated Press

Associated Press

3 min read
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Resigns After His Affair Raises National Security Concerns
Photo of President Donald Trump presenting the National Medal of Science to Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang during an event at the U.S. Institute of Peace on Oct. 8, 2026, by Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP

HONG KONG, Nov. 12, 2026 (AP) — Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang resigned Thursday after his extramarital affair raised national security concerns.

The company named Colette Kress as interim CEO. She is the current executive vice president and chief financial officer.

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