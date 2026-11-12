Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Resigns After His Affair Raises National Security Concerns
The company named Colette Kress as interim CEO on Thursday. She is the current executive vice president and chief financial officer
The company named Colette Kress as interim CEO on Thursday. She is the current executive vice president and chief financial officer
From a 1956 court decision to the 1996 Telecom Act
According to Ookla, since October 2025 about 90% of new Starlink users switched from cable, DSL, or fixed wireless access connections
Veterans are wiring 3,400 homes with fiber while they finish telecom apprenticeships
Sparklight offers businesses service plans with unlimited talk, text, and 5G service