Ohio Line Extension Program Nears Close with Funding Still Available
More than $200,000 in funding remains as the June 30 deadline approaches.
Georgina Mackie
— 2 min read
nJune 2, 2026 – A state program offering grants to internet service providers to extend fiber to unserved homes has more than $200,000 remaining in available funding, with applications closing June 30.
The program addresses a persistent last-mile challenge: the high cost of running fiber to homes set far back from main roads often makes service economically out of reach for rural customers.
Post tagged in