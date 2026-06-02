Ohio

Ohio Line Extension Program Nears Close with Funding Still Available

More than $200,000 in funding remains as the June 30 deadline approaches.

Georgina Mackie

Georgina Mackie

2 min read
Ohio Line Extension Program Nears Close with Funding Still Available
Photo from BroadbandOhio.

nJune 2, 2026 – A state program offering grants to internet service providers to extend fiber to unserved homes has more than $200,000 remaining in available funding, with applications closing June 30.

The program addresses a persistent last-mile challenge: the high cost of running fiber to homes set far back from main roads often makes service economically out of reach for rural customers.

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Ohio Fiber BroadbandOhio Broadband Line Extension program Treasury Department CPF

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