Oklahoma Approves Second Round of Broadband Expansion Grants

WASHINGTON, Oct. 1, 2024 - The Oklahoma Broadband Governing Board has approved grants totaling more than $158 million to bring reliable and fast Internet service to homes and businesses in Oklahoma.

The 50 grants, announced Sept. 26, would be funded by the American Rescue Plan Act and the Capital Projects Fund, in conjunction with $109 million in matching funds from 12 participating Internet service providers.

The program plans to provide service to about 28,000 homes and businesses across 28 counties.

Dr. Jim Meek, chair of the Oklahoma Broadband Governing Board, noted the importance of this new round of grants. “These grants will significantly enhance access to high-speed internet, improving economic opportunities and quality of life for tens of thousands of Oklahomans,” he said.

This round of funding for expanded broadband access came on the heels of a $374 million broadband expansion program that was approved in January.

The January program, funded by ARPA State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds, was intended to connect more than 55,000 homes and businesses across 57 of Oklahoma’s 77 counties.

The January broadband expansion program was the first of its kind in Oklahoma history.

“This investment is the first of multiple phases that will provide necessary funding to increase affordable, high-speed broadband accessibility across Oklahoma,” said Speaker of the Oklahoma House of Representatives Charles McCall. “High-speed broadband is a critical component to keep Oklahoma competitive.”

Despite funding from ARPA, the state must still contend with high costs during the implementation of some projects.

In January, Oklahoma released data showing the cost per location to provide fiber and fixed wireless. The cost range was substantial. In Cotton County, fiber infrastructure for 24 locations was priced at $145,040.69 per location. On the other hand, costs were lower in other counties. In Delaware County, for example, fiber infrastructure cost only $3,873.69 per location.