Sign in Subscribe
Oklahoma

Oklahoma Provider Announces Next Generation Fixed Wireless Access

The network improves emergency broadband deployments.

Teralyn Whipple

Teralyn Whipple

1 min read
Oklahoma Provider Announces Next Generation Fixed Wireless Access
Photo of Oklahoma scenery

July 13, 2024 – On Monday, Tarana Wireless, creator of fixed wireless access technology, and internet service provider Osage Broadband announced the launch of a next generation fixed wireless access broadband network in Oklahoma.

“Previously, residents of Pawhuska, [Oklahoma] were getting 25/3 megabits per second (Mbps) download/upload speeds. With Tarana’s new ngFWA technology, residents are experiencing over 400 Mbps,” the companies said in a  press release.

The network will bring high-speed, reliable internet access to underserved and indigenous communities throughout Northwest Oklahoma. “This deployment represents the first of many planned network upgrades designed to provide reliable, high-speed internet across the region,”  the press release said.

According to the joint statement, the next generation FWA deployment proved to be a game changer for emergency broadband deployments. 

"In the wake of a natural disaster, restoring service swiftly is not just about reconnecting infrastructure; it's about reviving hope, rebuilding resilience, and reuniting communities,” said Susan Ross, vice president of vertical and new product sales at American Tower, tower infrastructure partner to Osage Broadband.

Post tagged in
Oklahoma Tarana Wireless Osage Broadband Susan Ross Centronet American Tower fixed wireless access

Read more

Popular Tags

Federal Appeals Court Temporarily Blocks FCC's Net Neutrality Rules FCC Why 'Non-deployment' Funds Are Important Broadband's Impact In a Democratic vs. Republican Contest Over Broadband, Who Wins? Infrastructure Louisiana Provider Supports Local Business Digital Development NTIA Associations Release Surety Bond Information Kit BEAD FCC Announces New Rules Expanding CBRS Coverage Wireless