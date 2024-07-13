Oklahoma Provider Announces Next Generation Fixed Wireless Access

July 13, 2024 – On Monday, Tarana Wireless, creator of fixed wireless access technology, and internet service provider Osage Broadband announced the launch of a next generation fixed wireless access broadband network in Oklahoma.

“Previously, residents of Pawhuska, [Oklahoma] were getting 25/3 megabits per second (Mbps) download/upload speeds. With Tarana’s new ngFWA technology, residents are experiencing over 400 Mbps,” the companies said in a press release.

The network will bring high-speed, reliable internet access to underserved and indigenous communities throughout Northwest Oklahoma. “This deployment represents the first of many planned network upgrades designed to provide reliable, high-speed internet across the region,” the press release said.

According to the joint statement, the next generation FWA deployment proved to be a game changer for emergency broadband deployments.

"In the wake of a natural disaster, restoring service swiftly is not just about reconnecting infrastructure; it's about reviving hope, rebuilding resilience, and reuniting communities,” said Susan Ross, vice president of vertical and new product sales at American Tower, tower infrastructure partner to Osage Broadband.