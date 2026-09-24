MELBOURNE, Australia, Sept. 24, 2026 (AP) — Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Thursday he was extremely concerned about OpenAI 's breach of an Australian health department website and that the artificial intelligence company took too long to reveal the incident.

An OpenAI agent infiltrated the public-facing Medicare Statistics Reporting Service portal on June 18, he said. The portal hosted aggregate data about health spending and drug subsidies and is popular with researchers and academics. No personal information had been accessed, the government said.