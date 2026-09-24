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OpenAI's Breach of Australian Health Department Website Prompts Rebuke From Prime Minister

Albanese said an inquiry looking into the security breach would examine whether OpenAI could be criminally charged.

Associated Press

Associated Press

3 min read
OpenAI's Breach of Australian Health Department Website Prompts Rebuke From Prime Minister
Screenshot of Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese addressing the National Press Club in Canberra, by the Associated Press.

MELBOURNE, Australia, Sept. 24, 2026 (AP) — Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Thursday he was extremely concerned about OpenAI 's breach of an Australian health department website and that the artificial intelligence company took too long to reveal the incident.

An OpenAI agent infiltrated the public-facing Medicare Statistics Reporting Service portal on June 18, he said. The portal hosted aggregate data about health spending and drug subsidies and is popular with researchers and academics. No personal information had been accessed, the government said.

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AI AP OpenAI Austrailia Anthony Albanese Sam Altman Katy Gallagher Richard Marles

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