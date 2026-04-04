Optimum Connects 3,000 Locations in Louisiana's Sabine Parish

April 4, 2026 - More than 3,000 homes and businesses in Sabine Parish now have access to reliable high-speed internet following a major broadband expansion.

Completed in partnership with Optimum, a local provider of fiber internet, mobile and TV services, the project targeted underserved areas where connectivity has historically been limited or inconsistent, state officials said.

Backed by Louisiana’s GUMBO 1.0 program, the expansion is intended to support student learning, workforce development, and small business growth.

“Louisiana is setting the pace for how broadband expansion should be done,” said Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry in a release . “We’re taking historic federal investment and turning it into real infrastructure that reaches communities like Sabine Parish.”

Education leaders emphasized the impact improved connectivity will have on students’ ability to fully engage in learning.

“Expanding connectivity in Sabine Parish helps ensure more students can fully participate in instruction, access resources, and stay connected to their schools and teachers,” said Louisiana State Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley.

Private sector partners are also contributing to local education efforts. Optimum announced a $5,000 donation to the Sabine Parish School District through its partnership with DonorsChoose to support classroom projects and student initiatives.

Lawmakers said the benefits of expanded broadband extend beyond education.

“Reliable internet access supports our schools, small businesses and workforce and helps ensure our communities remain competitive and connected,” said State Rep. Larry Bagley.

The project is overseen by ConnectLA, the state agency leading broadband deployment.

“Every resident deserves the connectivity needed to support opportunity and growth,” said ConnectLA Executive Director Veneeth Iyengar.

Officials said the effort marks a significant step in Louisiana’s effort to close the digital divide.