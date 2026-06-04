Pennsylvania Man Faces Up to 40 Years for Defrauding Internet Subsidy Program

WASHINGTON, June 4, 2026 – Krandon Wenger, a 25-year-old Pennsylvania resident, has pleaded guilty to defrauding the federal government of more than $741,000 via the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP). Wenger fraudulently submitted tribal addresses despite servicing non-tribal lands.

The ACP reimbursed broadband providers $30 per month for each eligible household, or $75 for households on tribal lands. The program expired on June 1, 2024, after exhausting its funding. Wenger’s false claims that customers lived on tribal lands caused the FCC to overpay him $741,726 in reimbursements.