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Pennsylvania Man Faces Up to 40 Years for Defrauding Internet Subsidy Program

The defendant admitted to submitting false customer addresses to receive higher subsidies intended for tribal residents.

Zach Stark

Zach Stark

1 min read
Pennsylvania Man Faces Up to 40 Years for Defrauding Internet Subsidy Program
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WASHINGTON, June 4, 2026 – Krandon Wenger, a 25-year-old Pennsylvania resident, has pleaded guilty to defrauding the federal government of more than $741,000 via the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP). Wenger fraudulently submitted tribal addresses despite servicing non-tribal lands.

The ACP reimbursed broadband providers $30 per month for each eligible household, or $75 for households on tribal lands. The program expired on June 1, 2024, after exhausting its funding. Wenger’s false claims that customers lived on tribal lands caused the FCC to overpay him $741,726 in reimbursements.

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