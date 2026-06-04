Pennsylvania Man Faces Up to 40 Years for Defrauding Internet Subsidy Program
The defendant admitted to submitting false customer addresses to receive higher subsidies intended for tribal residents.
The defendant admitted to submitting false customer addresses to receive higher subsidies intended for tribal residents.
After 16,000 attacks, and 10 million customers cut off, Congress still hasn't acted.
Bipartisan bill would block states from regulating AI development for three years, reigniting a fight between states and the Trump administration
NTCA, NRECA say new identity-check and Social Security number collection duties should not be shifted to individual carriers.
Online event series runs June 17, June 24, and July 1, tracing American communications from Bell's first telephone call to the age of artificial intelligence.