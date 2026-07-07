Oregon Governor Discusses Need for Data Center Regulations
The governor said that the state has become a 'cheap date' for data centers
Abby Larkin
— 2 min read
WASHINGTON, July 7, 2026 – Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek, D, is working to advance safeguards against the expansion of data centers in the state.
“Oregon needs to stop being a cheap date and making it too easy for them,” Kotek said in a Thursday press conference, regarding the data centers serving Amazon, Meta and Google. She discussed the need for regulations but did not provide any specific information on what they would look like.