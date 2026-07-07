Oregon Governor Discusses Need for Data Center Regulations

WASHINGTON, July 7, 2026 – Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek, D, is working to advance safeguards against the expansion of data centers in the state.

“Oregon needs to stop being a cheap date and making it too easy for them,” Kotek said in a Thursday press conference , regarding the data centers serving Amazon, Meta and Google. She discussed the need for regulations but did not provide any specific information on what they would look like.